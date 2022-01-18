Chuadanga DC, civil surgeon catch Covid

Chuadanga, Jan 17 : Both Chuadanga deputy commissioner and civil surgeon tested Covid positive Sunday.

However, it could not be confirmed Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Aminul Islam Khan and Civil Surgeon Dr Sajjad Hasan tested positive to which variant.

The deputy commissioner and civil surgeon gave samples in the afternoon as they were showing Covid symptoms. After taking a rapid antigen test, they came out positive, according to the Covid testing centre of Chuadanga Sadar Hospital. They were later confirmed on RT-PCR tests as well.

Dr Sajjad Hasan said: "The deputy commissioner and I took the test in the afternoon. And both of us tested Covid positive. Now I am in home isolation." -UNB







