PM promises home for all

While inaugurating the new Rangpur Divisional Headquarter Complex via videoconferencing from her official residence Ganabhaban on Sunday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reiterated that her government is committed to ensure home for all. Needs be mentioned, up until end January of last year, a total of 69,904 houses have been allotted to homeless and landless families under her direct supervision.



As a part of the house and rehabilitation programme , marking the occasion of Mujib Year, to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation, the government planned to provide houses to as many as 900,000 homeless people across Bangladesh. And we have no reason to believe why she may fail in keeping her promise.



However, landlessness and homelessness plague thousands of people in this country. Many have lost their precious homesteads to river erosion or sold off their land to survive or meet family emergencies. Millions have never even known what it is like to have a roof over their heads. For such people, being given a house on a piece of land that they can call their own is no short of a miracle.



It is encouraging that the Prime Minister's Office had prepared a list of more than eight and a half lakh people in 2020. The list included those who were homeless, landless or had small pieces of land but no houses. Prompt results from her housing projects are quite unique and admirable.



What is another remarkable feature about our state-sponsored housing projects is that apart from houses, disadvantaged families are receiving ownership papers of two decimal land parcels. This will be a huge relief to these families who constantly struggle to pay rent, sometimes living on the streets when they can't even afford to pay the minimal. In addition, it will also boost their self-esteem to live in this society with a degree of self respect. As far as development of the northern region is concerned, and Rangpur in particular - her government has a number of significant success stories.



The northern part of Bangladesh does not suffer from food shortage or famine any longer. The government has taken initiatives to ensure that vegetables and other produce grown in the Rangpur Division are processed and exported abroad. Moreover, Rangpur has become a region with surplus food, while there was a time when poor people often died there from hunger. We believe they will be delivered with promised houses too.



In conclusion, given that pure political commitment is there, fulfilling the PM's promise to ensure home for all also largely depends on the sincerity and efficiency of government and non-government authorities concerned in executing the housing projects for our landless and homeless people.

They must not leave any stone unturned to ensure home for all.