Improving tourism sector

Dear Sir



It is a matter of joy that Bangladesh Tourism Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 has placed in Parliament in a bid to earn more revenue from the tourism sector. The was sent to the parliamentary standing committee on the respective ministry for further scrutiny. The committee was asked to submit its report before the House within one month.



As per the bill, the authorised capital of Bangladesh Tourism Corporation shall be Tk 1,000 crore from existing Tk 15 crore while the paid-up capital will be Tk 400 crore from Tk 5 lakh. The existing law stated that the board shall consist of a chairman and not less than two and not more than four full time directors to be appointed by the government. The proposed law said that the 11-member BPC board of directors will be formed with senior secretaries, secretaries and representatives of the ministries and departments concerned.



The function of the corporation to promote and develop tourism, provide facilities, undertake measures and carry out all forms of activities connected with the tourism. We hope better days are ahead of out tourism sector.

Anik Khan

Over email