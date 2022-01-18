

The King’s Man: crash course on WW1 and sartorial perfection!



The King's Man primarily is a film celebrating the male sartorial elegance. Perhaps one should add the word 'understated sophistication' with it. This film is a paean to male fashion, exuding authority, class and education. No offence meant but anything that is too flamboyant has been cautiously avoided here. The message is simple: men of substance are about subtle suavity, not tawdry showmanship.



Dressing right to create the lasting impression works everywhere, be it romance, career and even in personal life. Naturally, the ardent socialist would disagree but hey, in 2021, the biggest Communist state is all about Capitalist glitz topping socialist ideology.

WW1 through a riveting story:



Coming to The King's Man, there is another deliciously thrilling aspect to this film--it's a swift cinematic lesson about the First World War. You know the one we know as the Great War.



Not too many movies have been made on this conflict but suddenly, with the release of War Horse, 1917, Fly Boys and now this, WW1 is very much a subject of contemporary filmdom. Also, the world just commemorated hundred years of the end of the global conflict in 1918.



WW1 should be analysed thoroughly both in academia and in celluloid because this was the first conflict with weapons, which, through technological advancement, have now become mainstays in modern day military hardware. The first world war saw the introduction of planes, submarines, long range guns, field communication and of course the wide use of a variety of machine guns.



But apart from weapons, it was the culmination of imperial hubris plus rabid geopolitical ambitions. The King's Man weaves the backdrop of the war into the fictional story by looking into the inflated egos of imperial nations, the arrogance to flaunt modern weapons and turbulent social upheavals, which coalesced to ignite a world-wide conflagration. The characters shown are real: Lord Kitchener, Lenin, Mata Hari, Rasputin, Czar Nicholas and of course the doomed Archduke Franz Ferdinand along with his assassin Gavrilo Princip.



For long it has been rumoured that the British intelligence had a hand in the killing of the Russian mystic Rasputin who influenced the Czar to pull out of the war but this movie actually shows the British executing a clandestine plot to kill Rasputin to keep Russia in the war so Britain would not face defeat. Despite being presented in a movie, the possibility of such an intervention now gains more ground.



Admission of imperial oppression:

While the British government is often tongue tied or equivocal about admitting colonial period repression and exploitation, the cultural arena is quite forthright in denouncing sordid colonial crimes. In the film, the protagonist, played by Ralph Fiennes, is seen admitting and denouncing colonial oppression although in the real world, an English aristocrat in the early 20th century would hardly have condemned imperial policies, which made Britain wealthy.



The main character of the film is given a remarkably (incredulously) tolerant outlook given the current global uproar to root out all social prejudices linked to imperial past. The language used is cautious and the main sidekick of the protagonist is an African, who often outshines Ralph Fiennes. Hurrah for pluralism! After all, with most of Europe plunged into the recrudescence of Covid, the major markets for films are in Asia and Africa.



When Barbados removed the queen as head of state and declared to be a republic, Prince Charles gave the most poignant speech admitting the 'dark past' although the word slavery was never used. Slowly but inevitably, the admissions are coming; in an Internet dominated world with information available from countless sources, the sugar coated benevolent empire narrative has become vacuous.



So, what about the movie?

Well, now that we have touched the historical plus the colonial aspects, the film itself is a ripping yarn, capable of making a Saturday afternoon a sensation. It's got swords, bi planes, knife fights, nerve shattering battle scenes and Rasputin. The mad monk dies half way through the movie, leaving a lasting impression. Naturally, some suspension of disbelief is needed. Well, maybe a lot but hey, if you could tolerate James Bond's latest schlock then this should not be a bother at all.



A fabulous history lesson about a forgotten war, top class acting and some spellbinding camera work turn this into a franchise, which shows a lot of potential.



The last message, or should I say the underlying lesson of the film is: no matter where you are, at a social gathering, in the midst of battle or going to work, looking sharp is the ultimate weapon. In short, always be The King's Man and the queen plus the glory won't be too far away!

Pradosh Mitra is a film buff!







How important is wearing clothes to perfection? Let me rephrase the question: is grooming necessary? Well, after you have watched The King's Man, the answer will be a resounding yes. Actually, one does not need to see a film to realise the significance of dressing properly. As Oscar Wilde once said: it's only shallow people who do not judge by appearance. We may love the Bohemian sort, going about happily without a care for the world but coming out of the philosopher's trance, one needs to admit that dressing sharp matters and most importantly, moves countless social obstacles.The King's Man primarily is a film celebrating the male sartorial elegance. Perhaps one should add the word 'understated sophistication' with it. This film is a paean to male fashion, exuding authority, class and education. No offence meant but anything that is too flamboyant has been cautiously avoided here. The message is simple: men of substance are about subtle suavity, not tawdry showmanship.Dressing right to create the lasting impression works everywhere, be it romance, career and even in personal life. Naturally, the ardent socialist would disagree but hey, in 2021, the biggest Communist state is all about Capitalist glitz topping socialist ideology.WW1 through a riveting story:Coming to The King's Man, there is another deliciously thrilling aspect to this film--it's a swift cinematic lesson about the First World War. You know the one we know as the Great War.Not too many movies have been made on this conflict but suddenly, with the release of War Horse, 1917, Fly Boys and now this, WW1 is very much a subject of contemporary filmdom. Also, the world just commemorated hundred years of the end of the global conflict in 1918.WW1 should be analysed thoroughly both in academia and in celluloid because this was the first conflict with weapons, which, through technological advancement, have now become mainstays in modern day military hardware. The first world war saw the introduction of planes, submarines, long range guns, field communication and of course the wide use of a variety of machine guns.But apart from weapons, it was the culmination of imperial hubris plus rabid geopolitical ambitions. The King's Man weaves the backdrop of the war into the fictional story by looking into the inflated egos of imperial nations, the arrogance to flaunt modern weapons and turbulent social upheavals, which coalesced to ignite a world-wide conflagration. The characters shown are real: Lord Kitchener, Lenin, Mata Hari, Rasputin, Czar Nicholas and of course the doomed Archduke Franz Ferdinand along with his assassin Gavrilo Princip.For long it has been rumoured that the British intelligence had a hand in the killing of the Russian mystic Rasputin who influenced the Czar to pull out of the war but this movie actually shows the British executing a clandestine plot to kill Rasputin to keep Russia in the war so Britain would not face defeat. Despite being presented in a movie, the possibility of such an intervention now gains more ground.Admission of imperial oppression:While the British government is often tongue tied or equivocal about admitting colonial period repression and exploitation, the cultural arena is quite forthright in denouncing sordid colonial crimes. In the film, the protagonist, played by Ralph Fiennes, is seen admitting and denouncing colonial oppression although in the real world, an English aristocrat in the early 20th century would hardly have condemned imperial policies, which made Britain wealthy.The main character of the film is given a remarkably (incredulously) tolerant outlook given the current global uproar to root out all social prejudices linked to imperial past. The language used is cautious and the main sidekick of the protagonist is an African, who often outshines Ralph Fiennes. Hurrah for pluralism! After all, with most of Europe plunged into the recrudescence of Covid, the major markets for films are in Asia and Africa.When Barbados removed the queen as head of state and declared to be a republic, Prince Charles gave the most poignant speech admitting the 'dark past' although the word slavery was never used. Slowly but inevitably, the admissions are coming; in an Internet dominated world with information available from countless sources, the sugar coated benevolent empire narrative has become vacuous.So, what about the movie?Well, now that we have touched the historical plus the colonial aspects, the film itself is a ripping yarn, capable of making a Saturday afternoon a sensation. It's got swords, bi planes, knife fights, nerve shattering battle scenes and Rasputin. The mad monk dies half way through the movie, leaving a lasting impression. Naturally, some suspension of disbelief is needed. Well, maybe a lot but hey, if you could tolerate James Bond's latest schlock then this should not be a bother at all.A fabulous history lesson about a forgotten war, top class acting and some spellbinding camera work turn this into a franchise, which shows a lot of potential.The last message, or should I say the underlying lesson of the film is: no matter where you are, at a social gathering, in the midst of battle or going to work, looking sharp is the ultimate weapon. In short, always be The King's Man and the queen plus the glory won't be too far away!Pradosh Mitra is a film buff!