Four females found dead in three districts

Two housewives and two minor girls have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Noakhali, Bogura and Tangail, in two days.

NOAKHALI: Police recovered the bodies of a woman and her minor daughter from their courtyard in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased were identified as Lutfa Begum, 45, wife of Rabiul Haque, and her daughter Chandni, 7, residents of Gullakhli Village under Hatiya Municipality.

Police and local sources said Lutfa's elder daughter Nadia found the bodies of her mother and sister at their house yard at around 2pm and started screaming.

Hearing her scream, locals rushed to the scene and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for autopsies.

The law enforcers are investigating the matter and the actual reason could be known upon receiving the autopsy reports, police said.

Hatiya Police Station (PS) Inspector Kanchan Kanti Das confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from her residence in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Mst Liza Khatun, wife of Md Sohel Rana, a resident of Kafura Purbapara Village under Garidah Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Nazrul Islam of Bhataria Village under Kamarkhandi Union.

Police sources said neighbours spotted the body of Liza hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Locals, however, caught the deceased's husband Sohel Rana and handed over him to police.

Sohel Rana claimed Liza committed suicide by hanging herself.

The deceased's family members said Liza got married with Sohel, son of Jahurul Islam of Kafura Purbapara Village, about three years back. The couple had often been locked into altercations over family issues since their marriage. Even Sohel often beat up his wife over several issues.

They alleged that Sohel might have killed Liza and later, he hanged her body with a scarf from the ceiling of a room in the house to cover up the killing as suicide.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sherpur PS Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report.

NAGARPUR, TANGAIL: Police recovered the body of a minor girl in Nagarpur Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Afia, 4, daughter of Aulad Mia, a resident of Singdair Village under Bhadra Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Afia went missing from the house yard in the evening.

Later, the family members found her body behind the house and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Tangail Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore injury marks on its eye and face.

Nagarpur PS OC Sarker Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter and filing of a case is under way in this connection.

