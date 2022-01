Thakurgaon Reporters' Unity celebrated its 1st foundating anniversary











Thakurgaon Reporters' Unity celebrated its 1st foundating anniversary at the TRU office in the town on Sunday by cutting cake. TRU President Emdadul Islam Bhutto, its Vice-presidents Engineer Hasinur Rahman Chowdhury and Rezaul Karim Prodhan, and Deputy General Secretary Asaduzzaman Asad were also present at the programme. photo: observer