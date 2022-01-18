RU students protest attack on SUST students

RAJSHAHI, Jan 17: Students of Rajshahi University (RU), have protested the attack on students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) by police on Sunday, forming a human chain on Monday Morning.

The human chain was formed on Buddhijibi Chattar of the university campus.

"From time immemorial, students have been the first to come forward to demand different rights. How the authority can attack these students? Why the holy land of Sylhet will be bloody? Why ordinary students will be attacked again and again? We strongly condemn it and urge the SUST administration and the state to take appropriate action", said Mohabbot Hossain Milon, RU Students Federation secretary, in his speech.

"We strongly condemn this attack. Apart from the police administration, Chhatra League is also involved in the attack in Shabiprabi. Why this attack? Will ordinary students not be able to agitate for the realization of their rights? The administration must be held accountable and those involved in the attack must be identified and brought to justice", said Abdul Mazid Antor, convenor of RUCSU Andolan Mancho.

On Thursday night, more than a hundred students of Sirajunnesa Hall of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology in Sylhet have taken a stand in front of the Vice-Chancellor's residence to realize their demands

Later on last Saturday the BCL and on Sunday the police attacked the agitating students. Several students were injured in the attack. In this context, human chain programmes are being staged in different universities including RU.













