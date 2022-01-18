Suchitra’s eighth death anniversary observed in Pabna



A discussion going on at Suchitra Sen Smriti Sangraha Shala in Pabna Town on Monday to mark the eighth death anniversary of the legendary actress. photo: observer

On this occasion, Suchitra Sen Smrity Sangrakhhan Parishad organised a discussion meeting commemorating the works of the legendary actress at Suchitra Sen Smriti Sangraha Shala at 10:30am.

Advisor of Suchitra Sen Smrity Sangrakhhan Parishad Zafar Sadique attended the programme as chief guest while organization President ABM Fazlur Rahman was present as special guest.

Dr Md Habibullah and Journalist Narsh Madhu, among others, were also present at the programme.









