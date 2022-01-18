Four ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Four people including a teenage girl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Chapainawabganj, Naogaon and Natore, in two days.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Two people have reportedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Friday and Saturday.

A teenage girl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Gomastapur Upazila on Saturday afternoon.

Deceased Saimon Ara, 19, was the daughter of Sajamul Haque, a resident of Naderabad Village under Alinagar Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Gomastapur Police Station (PS) Selim Reza said Saimon Ara committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in the area in the afternoon.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital morgue.

Earlier, a young man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Imam, 22, son of Md Moti, a resident of Rohanpur Station KDC Para area in the upazila.

Rohanpur Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Asgar Ali said Imam hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house at noon.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

ATRAI, NAOGAON: A teenage boy has reportedly committed suicide by drinking poison in Atrai Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Alamgir Kabiraj, 16, was the son of Md Habil Kabiraj, a resident of Boro Kalikapur Village under Kalika Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Alamgir drank poison in the house at around 10:30pm while his family members were unaware of it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and tried to take him to Atrai Upazila Health Complex, but he died on the way.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The reason behind his committing suicide could not be known immediately, said police.

However, an unnatural death case has been filed with Atrai PS in this connection.

Atrai PS OC Md Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Milon Hossain, 23, was the son of Shamsul Haque, a resident of Joari Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Milon was a drug addict. He demanded money to his mother on Saturday for buying drugs.

As his mother refused to give him the money, he hanged himself from a tree nearby the house out of huff with her.

Being informed, police recovered the body at noon and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy upon their request.







