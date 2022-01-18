Children, aged people suffer for cold-related diseases at Kamalganj

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Jan 17: Various cold-related diseases are continuing to affect people of different ages including children in Kamalganj Upazila of the district.

Low-income people are becoming most victims of various diseases, such as diarrhoea, pneumonia, fever, coughing and sneezing.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of affected families in the upazila said, these cold diseases have appeared in most families; and low-income people cannot go to work amid severe cold.

According to upazila health complex sources, patients have increased in the hospital because of cold; A number of old people and children have gone up mostly; but most patients are going back after receiving primary treatment.

Officer-in-Charge of Sreemangal Meteorological Office Md Anisur Rahman said, the lowest temperature is now recorded within 14.1 degree Celsius in the upazila; within January 24, rainfall is likely in different areas of the country; later the temperature is likely to fall further; and dew and moisture may also go up.

Jolly Aktar, who came to the hospital with her one year old daughter, said, "My daughter has been suffering from diarrhoea and fever for five days. She was admitted to the hospital for two days. After going back to house, she fell sick again with diarrhoea. I have come again with her. Doctor said the cold has caused her diarrhoea."

Child Physician Dr. Parotosh Sharma said, the excessive cold is affecting children and aged people mostly. It takes children at least seven to 10 days to recover from diarrhoea.

Wearing warm clothes, the cold diseases can be avoided a little, he added.

Those who are very cold-sensitive, they need to wear warm clothes always and children need special care, he further said.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Mahbubul Alam Bhuiya confirmed the matter of cold-related diseases.

Children and adults need to be kept in special care, he added. If not, they can be affected repeatedly, he maintained.









