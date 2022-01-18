Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 8:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Children, aged people suffer for cold-related diseases at Kamalganj

Published : Tuesday, 18 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Our Correspondent

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Jan 17: Various cold-related diseases are continuing to affect people of different ages including children in Kamalganj Upazila of the district.
Low-income people are becoming most victims of various diseases, such as diarrhoea, pneumonia, fever, coughing and sneezing.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of affected families in the upazila said, these cold diseases have appeared in most families; and low-income people cannot go to work amid severe cold.  
According to upazila health complex sources, patients have increased in the hospital because of cold; A number of old people and children have gone up mostly; but most patients are going back after receiving primary treatment.
Officer-in-Charge of Sreemangal Meteorological Office Md Anisur Rahman said, the lowest temperature is now recorded within 14.1 degree Celsius in the upazila; within January 24, rainfall is likely in different areas of the country; later the temperature is likely to fall further; and dew and moisture may also go up.
Jolly Aktar, who came to the hospital with her one year old daughter, said, "My daughter has been suffering from diarrhoea and fever for five days. She was admitted to the hospital for two days. After going back to house, she fell sick again with diarrhoea. I have come again with her. Doctor said the cold has caused her diarrhoea."
Child Physician Dr. Parotosh Sharma said, the excessive cold is affecting children and aged people mostly. It takes children at least seven to 10 days to recover from diarrhoea.
Wearing warm clothes, the cold diseases can be avoided a little, he added.
Those who are very cold-sensitive, they need to wear warm clothes always and children need special care, he further said.
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Mahbubul Alam Bhuiya confirmed the matter of cold-related diseases.
Children and adults need to be kept in special care, he added. If not, they can be affected repeatedly, he maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four females found dead in three districts
Thakurgaon Reporters' Unity celebrated its 1st foundating anniversary
RU students protest attack on SUST students
Suchitra’s eighth death anniversary observed in Pabna
Four ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
Children, aged people suffer for cold-related diseases at Kamalganj
Eight killed in separate road mishaps
Shahid Ullah becomes Noakhali mayor for second time


Latest News
BPL: Chattogram Challengers unveil their jersey
At least 12 killed in Afghan earthquake
Attorney general tests positive for Covid-19
BNP spent a lot on lobbying by US firm: Shahriar
US calls on N.Korea to cease its missile launches
Rajshahi records 182 new cases for Covid-19
Housewife 'kills self' in Munsiganj
Rising trend of Covid cases ominous: DGHS
AL places 4 proposals over EC formulation
2 cops killed as car plunges into ditch
Most Read News
BPL: Chattogram Challengers unveil their jersey
Death of TH Khan: SC suspends judicial activities
Gunmen kill more than 50 in Nigeria's northwest, residents say
China's birth rate at record low in 2021: official
SUST students on indefinite movement demanding VC's resignation
Fire at Postogola garment factory doused
Taimur blames EVM manipulation for his defeat
Asaduzzaman Noor hospitalised with COVID-19
Shahid Ullah wins Noakhali mayoral post for second time
Covid infection rate increases in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft