Eight killed in separate road mishaps

Eight people have been killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Thakurgaon, Khulna, Dinajpur and Chattogram, on Sunday.

THAKURGAON: Three people including a man and his son have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Sadar and Pirganj upazilas of the district on Sunday.

A motorcyclist was killed and another injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila at night.

The deceased was identified as Dhanakrishna Roy, a resident of Dinajpur District Town area. He was a deed writer posted at Thakurgaon Palli Bidyut Samity.

Police and local sources said Dhanakrishna along with a person was going to Panchagarh at night riding by a motorcycle.

At one stage, a mahindra (local vehicle) hit the motorcycle in Kachubari Bhata area on the Thakurgaon-Panchagarh Highway in Sadar Upazila of the district, which left Dhanakrishna dead on the spot and another injured.

Being informed, fire service personnel recovered the body and sent the injured to a local hospital after rescuing him, said Thakurgaon Fire Service Official Redwanul Islam.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Thakurgaon Sadar Police Station (PS) Tanvirul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

Earlier, a man and his son have been killed in a road accident in Pirganj Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

Another person was also injured in the accident.

The deceased were identified as Karimul Islam, 45, a resident of Bhakura Village in the upazila, and his youngest son Arman Islam, 14.

The injured person is Arjuman Islam, 22, eldest son of Karimul Islam.

Police and local sources said Karimul along with his two sons was going to his village home in the evening riding by a motorcycle.

At around 6pm, a pickup van hit the motorcycle in Lohagara Milon Bazar area in the upazila, leaving Karimul dead on the spot and his two sons critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Pirganj Upazila Health Complex, where Arman succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Arjuman is still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Pirganj PS OC Jahangir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: Two motorcyclists of Dumuria Upazila in the district have been killed and another was injured in a road accident in Tala Upazila of Satkhira on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Abdur Rashid Moral, 60, son of late Jalal Uddin, and Md Jillur Rahman Moral, 58, son of Shukur Moral, residents of Atlia Village in the upazila.

The injured person is Md Abu Taleb, 70, son of Mozam Moral, a resident of the same area.

Police and local sources said the deceased and the injured were going to Jatpur area from Chuknagar in the afternoon riding by a motorcycle.

A around 4pm, a Khulna-bound passenger-laden bus coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle in Jatpur Peyaratala area on the Khulna-Paikgachha Road in Tala Upazila of Satkhira District, leaving Abdur Rashid and Jillur Rahman dead on the spot.

The other rider of the motorcycle Abu Taleb was also seriously injured at that time.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

However, the law enforcers seized the bus but its driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene.

Tala PS OC Md Abu Zihad Fakrul Alam Khan confirmed the incident.

DINAJPUR: Two people were killed and another was injured in a road accident on the Dinajpur-Fulbari Highway of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased were identified as Dewlar Hossain, 35, a resident of Bhabanipur Village, and Ishaq Ali, 65, of Musasaha Karongi area in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said a passenger-laden bus of 'Shyamoli Paribahan' from Dinajpur rammed into a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Amari Doulatpur area at around 12:30pm, leaving its passenger Dewlar dead on the spot and two others severely injured.

The injured were rushed to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor pronounced Ishaq dead.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Chirirbandar PS OC Subrota Kumar Sarkar confirmed the incident, adding that the accident occurred while the bus was overtaking another vehicle.

CHATTOGRAM: A young man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Sajim, 18, son of Abdul Mannan, a resident of Ward No. 2 at Mirzapur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a brick-laden truck hit a car carrying Sajim, Lokman and Tarek in Boruapara area on the Hathazari-Nazirhat Road in the morning, leaving the trio severely injured.

Later, they were rushed to Hathazari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor pronounced Sajim dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Critically injured Lokman and Tarek were shifted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

Sub-Inspector of Raozan Highway PS Md Taher confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.














