Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 8:58 AM
Shahid Ullah becomes Noakhali mayor for second time

Published : Tuesday, 18 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Our Correspondent

NOAKHALI, Jan 17: Awami League (AL)-backed candidate Md Shahid Ullah Khan Sohel has won mayoral post in Noakhali Municipality election for the second time.
The election was held on Sunday through Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) introduced in the municipality for the first time.
The vote casting began at 8am at EVM booths under 34 centres and continued till 4pm without any break.
The total number of voters in the municipality is 75,726. Of them, 37,401 are male and 38,325 female.
Seven candidates contested for the mayoral seat while 63 candidates for the seats of councillors of nine wards and 14 for reserved seats of female councillors.
Shahid Ullah won the mayoral seat getting 26,408 votes while his nearest contender independent candidate Md Shahidul Islam bagged 8,628 votes.
Meanwhile, local leaders and activists of AL welcomed Shahid Ullah chanting party slogans soon after his victory.
In replying, he thanked to all for their cooperation and expressed his gratitude mentioning the names of some leaders and workers.


« PreviousNext »

Shahid Ullah becomes Noakhali mayor for second time


