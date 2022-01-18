

Director General of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute Dr Debashis Sarker







Director General of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute Dr Debashis Sarker, as chief guest, inaugurated a workshop on Safe Vegetable Production in the seminar room of the BARI office in Gazipur City on Monday. Bangladesh Academy of Agriculture organized the two-day workshop aiming at "Capacity building of some field level extension workers of DAE, DoF, DLS and Progressive Farmers of Bangladesh." Director of BARI Dr Apurba Kanti Chowdhury and Additional Director of Dhaka Region DAE Bashir Ahmed Sarker were also present at the programme. photo: observer