Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 8:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

One more dies of corona at RMCH

Published : Tuesday, 18 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Jan 17: One more person died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Monday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Monday morning.
He said the deceased, a woman hailed from Chapainawabganj District, was found positive for the virus.
Some 33 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Monday morning, the RMCH director added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four females found dead in three districts
Thakurgaon Reporters' Unity celebrated its 1st foundating anniversary
RU students protest attack on SUST students
Suchitra’s eighth death anniversary observed in Pabna
Four ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
Children, aged people suffer for cold-related diseases at Kamalganj
Eight killed in separate road mishaps
Shahid Ullah becomes Noakhali mayor for second time


Latest News
BPL: Chattogram Challengers unveil their jersey
At least 12 killed in Afghan earthquake
Attorney general tests positive for Covid-19
BNP spent a lot on lobbying by US firm: Shahriar
US calls on N.Korea to cease its missile launches
Rajshahi records 182 new cases for Covid-19
Housewife 'kills self' in Munsiganj
Rising trend of Covid cases ominous: DGHS
AL places 4 proposals over EC formulation
2 cops killed as car plunges into ditch
Most Read News
BPL: Chattogram Challengers unveil their jersey
Death of TH Khan: SC suspends judicial activities
Gunmen kill more than 50 in Nigeria's northwest, residents say
China's birth rate at record low in 2021: official
SUST students on indefinite movement demanding VC's resignation
Fire at Postogola garment factory doused
Taimur blames EVM manipulation for his defeat
Asaduzzaman Noor hospitalised with COVID-19
Shahid Ullah wins Noakhali mayoral post for second time
Covid infection rate increases in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft