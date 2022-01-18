One more dies of corona at RMCH

RAJSHAHI, Jan 17: One more person died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Monday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Monday morning.

He said the deceased, a woman hailed from Chapainawabganj District, was found positive for the virus.

Some 33 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Monday morning, the RMCH director added.











