Water price to rise three times in Rajshahi from Feb 1

RAJSHAHI, Jan 17: The Water Supply & Sewerage Authority (WASA) has decided to increase water price three times in the district, with effect from February 1.

By selling water at higher rate, this government institution is planning to turn around.

According to field sources, at present, WASA has to count Tk 8.90 for lifting 1,000 litres, purifying and supplying; the present residential supply rate is Tk 2.27 per 1,000 litres; but now it has been raised to Tk 6.81.

In commercial supply, the price of per 1,000 litres will be raised to Tk 13.62 from Tk 4.54. Both residential and commercial prices have been increased three times.

Prices of residential and commercial lines having no metres have been enhanced on the basis of pipe radius and number of building floors. The monthly residential price for ground floor has been raised to Tk 150 for half-inch pipe while Tk 825 for tenth-storey building. The ground floor price of one-inch pipe has been fixed at Tk 375 per month while Tk 2,070 for tenth-floor building.

It has been decided to raise water price at the same proportional rate for second floor to ninth floor or above tenth floor.

A Tk 5,625 has been fixed for residential building having 1.5 inch-pipe, Tk 7,500 for two-inch pipe, Tk 9,350 for three-inch pipe and Tk 11,250 for four-inch pipe.

In commercial connection, monthly Tk 300 has been fixed for ground floor with half-inch pipe and Tk 1,650 for tenth floor; Tk 750 has been fixed for ground floor with one-inch pipe while Tk 4,140 for tenth floor. On the same proportion, the price rate has been maintained from second floor to ninth floor or above tenth floor. A Tk 11,250 has been fixed for 1.5 inch-pipe, Tk 15,000 for two-inch pipe, Tk 18,750 for three inch-pipe and Tk 22,500 for four-inch pipe.

The water supply branch of Rajshahi City Corporation was separated, and WASA was formed on August 1 in 2010. A total of 103 deep tube wells were installed. Since then the water supply has been made through pipelines.

The daily water demand in the city is 11.32 crore litres. But WASA can supply nine crore litres of water per day. The water is supplied through 712 kilometres of pipelines.

A recent survey found coliform bacteria in WASA water. This news created concern among the city people. Now city-dwellers have been much concerned because of the water price raising decision.

General Secretary of Rajshahi Rakkha Sangram Parishad Jamat Khan said, "WASA is yet to ensure drinking water supply. Coliform bacteria has been detected in WASA water some days back. People are affected with different diseases. The decision to increase water price will be boomerang. We protest it. We will go for movement if the decision is not dropped."

Managing Director of WASA-Rajshahi Zakir Hossain said, the price hike decision has been approved by Rajshahi WASA Board and the highest authority of the government. The new pricing will be effective from February 1, he maintained.

When asked about the triple hike, he said, "We are not seeing it such way. The latest price adjustment was made in 2014. Water price is much higher in other parts of the country. We have to raise water price after adjusting our production cost."





