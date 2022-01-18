Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 8:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Prince Andrew forces queen to choose crown over favourite son

Published : Tuesday, 18 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133

LONDON, Jan 17: Long described as her favourite son, Prince Andrew gave his mother Queen Elizabeth II little choice but to inflict the humiliation of stripping him of his honorary military titles as his US civil trial for sexual assault looms.
The decision, announced by Buckingham Palace on Thursday in a terse statement, dominated UK newspapers Friday, with many seeing it as a sign of the 95-year-old Queen's desire to "distance herself" from her son.
"It's survival of the royal institution at all costs - and it always will be," wrote the Daily Mail. "It's probably over for him" now he has lost his royal patronages and will no longer use the title "His Royal Highness", said royal historian Bob Morris.
"The time had come to push him further back out of the limelight," he told AFP.
The situation became untenable after a New York judge on Wednesday refused to dismiss a civil suit accusing the prince of sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre when she was 17. She claims she was offered to the prince by his friend Jeffrey Epstein.
The pressure ramped up when 150 military personnel wrote to the Queen to denounce what they said was 61-year-old Andrew's lack of "probity, honesty and honourable conduct".
The long-running scandal involving the Duke of York, who is ninth in line to the throne, also threatens to overshadow celebrations in June to mark the 70th year of the queen's reign.
"I think it was a huge embarrassment that retired serving military personnel were demanding that titles be removed," said Penny Junor, author of numerous books on the British monarchy.
"It becomes damaging to the Queen because the Queen is then seen as protecting her son."
Morris said that "the moment had come really to execute a Plan B to protect the monarchy and to protect, in particular, the Platinum Jubilee".
Four days of festivities are planned across the country at the beginning of June, including a military parade, a large concert in London and a pudding competition.
The Queen, whose public appearances are increasingly rare, is said to have made her decision after discussions with Charles, heir to the crown, and her grandson Prince William, second in line to the throne, British media said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dimming Sun's rays should be off-limits, say experts
Iran to reopen OIC office in Saudi Arabia
Prince Andrew forces queen to choose crown over favourite son
Lebanese relatives of victims of the August 4, 2020 Beirut port explosion
Hindu monk jailed over 'genocide' of Muslims call
Pandemic still taking heavy toll on jobs: UN
A worker dug a car out of a snow-covered parking spot on January 16, 2022
Main cities record sharp fall


Latest News
BPL: Chattogram Challengers unveil their jersey
At least 12 killed in Afghan earthquake
Attorney general tests positive for Covid-19
BNP spent a lot on lobbying by US firm: Shahriar
US calls on N.Korea to cease its missile launches
Rajshahi records 182 new cases for Covid-19
Housewife 'kills self' in Munsiganj
Rising trend of Covid cases ominous: DGHS
AL places 4 proposals over EC formulation
2 cops killed as car plunges into ditch
Most Read News
BPL: Chattogram Challengers unveil their jersey
Death of TH Khan: SC suspends judicial activities
Gunmen kill more than 50 in Nigeria's northwest, residents say
China's birth rate at record low in 2021: official
SUST students on indefinite movement demanding VC's resignation
Fire at Postogola garment factory doused
Taimur blames EVM manipulation for his defeat
Asaduzzaman Noor hospitalised with COVID-19
Shahid Ullah wins Noakhali mayoral post for second time
Covid infection rate increases in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft