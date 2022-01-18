Video
Lebanese relatives of victims of the August 4, 2020 Beirut port explosion

Published : Tuesday, 18 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132

Lebanese relatives of victims of the August 4, 2020 Beirut port explosion

Lebanese relatives of victims of the August 4, 2020 Beirut port explosion

Lebanese relatives of victims of the August 4, 2020 Beirut port explosion hold up hold up portraits of their loved ones who died in the massive explosion, during a sit-in outside the Justice Palace, a government building affiliated with the judiciary, in the Lebanese capital on January 17, 2022.  Dozens of Lebanese, including families of the Beirut port explosion victims, rallied today in support of the judge investigating the blast after he was forced to suspend his work.    photo : AFP


