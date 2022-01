A worker dug a car out of a snow-covered parking spot on January 16, 2022











A worker dug a car out of a snow-covered parking spot on January 16, 2022 in Greenville, South Carolina, United States. A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze. photo : AP