Main cities record sharp fall

NEW DELHI, Jan 17: India's capital Delhi and financial hub Mumbai have reported a big fall in Covid-19 infections in the past two days and most of those who contracted the virus have recovered at home, authorities said on Monday.

Mumbai's daily new infections fell below 10,000 on Sunday for the first time since early this month, after touching an all-time high of 20,971 on Jan 7. It reported 7,895 infections late on Sunday, Mumbai's municipal corporation said. Delhi's cases have fallen consistently since hitting a peak of 28,867 on Jan 13 and is expected to be fewer than 15,000 on Monday, for the first time since early January, the city government's health minister told reporters.

Both cities have said more than 80 per cent of their COVID-19 hospital beds have remained unoccupied since the fast-transmitting Omicron variant led to a massive surge in cases from the start of the year.

Experts have attributed the low hospitalisations to high levels of previous infections and vaccination. India has fully vaccinated about 70 per cent of its 939 million adults and hopes to give the primary two doses to another 70 million or so teenagers by next month.

The government has advised states to mainly ask only people with symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested instead of random checks like earlier that badly stretched resources, especially in the last major wave in April and May when millions were infected and tens of thousands died.

India's COVID-19 infections rose by 258,089 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday, taking the tally to 37.38 million - the most in the world after the United States. Deaths rose by 385 - nearly 40 per cent of them due to a delayed recording of previous fatalities in the southern state of Kerala - for a toll of 486,451. Only the United States and Brazil have reported more total COVID-19 deaths.

A total of 8,209 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected across 29 states and union territories, out of which 3,109 have recovered or migrated. Maharashtra recorded the maximum 1,738 cases of the Omicron variant, followed by West Bengal 1,672, Rajasthan 1,276, Delhi 549, Karnataka 548 and Kerala 536 cases.

According to experts, it is not possible to undertake genome sequencing of each and every sample but this current wave is largely being driven by Omicron. The number of active COVID-19 cases have increased to 16,56,341, the highest in around 230 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,86,451 with 385 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. -REUTERS













