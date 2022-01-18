Poor die from Covid while rich get richer

World's 10 richest men doubled wealth during Covid, says OxfamPARIS, Jan 17: Oxfam said the men's wealth jumped from $700 billion to $1.5 trillion, at an average rate of $1.3 billion per day, in a briefing published before a virtual mini-summit of world leaders being held under the auspices of the World Economic Forum.

A confederation of charities that focus on alleviating global poverty, Oxfam said the billionaires' wealth rose more during the pandemic more than it did the previous 14 years, when the world economy was suffering the worst recession since the Wall Street Crash of 1929.

It called this inequality "economic violence" and said inequality is contributing to the death of 21,000 people every day due to a lack of access to healthcare, gender-based violence, hunger and climate change. The pandemic has plunged 160 million people into poverty, the charity added, with non-white ethnic minorities and women bearing the brunt of the impact as inequality soared.

The report follows a December 2021 study by the group which found that the share of global wealth of the world's richest people soared at a record pace during the pandemic. Oxfam urged tax reforms to fund worldwide vaccine production as well as healthcare, climate adaptation and gender-based violence reduction to help save lives.

The group said it based its wealth calculations on the most up-to-date and comprehensive data sources available, and used the 2021 Billionaires List compiled by the US business magazine Forbes. Forbes listed the world's 10 richest men as: Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, former Microsoft CEOs Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer, former Oracle CEO Larry Ellison, US investor Warren Buffet and the head of the French luxury group LVMH, Bernard Arnault.

"Millions of people would still be alive today if they had had a vaccine - but they are dead, denied a chance while big pharmaceutical corporations continue to hold monopoly control of these technologies," said Oxfam.

The report calculates that 252 men have more wealth than all one billion women and girls in Africa and Latin America and the Caribbean combined. And 10 of the world's richest men own more than the least affluent 3.1 billion people.

Moreover, while the rich got a whole lot richer during the pandemic, the incomes of 99 percent of humanity suffered. Oxfam's report is usually released prior to the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland - but the gathering of the world's richest and most powerful has been postponed again this year due to the pandemic.

Last week, WEF released its Global Risks Report 2022 (PDF) warning that the lopsided economic recovery from the coronavirus, much of which has relied on the roll-out of vaccinations, has deepened divisions within and between nations.

It also stressed that growing inequality, made worse by the pandemic, is sure to cause additional tensions, resentments and further complicate nations' responses to climate change, economic disparities and social instabilities.

Despite efforts by the United Nations and governments over the last several decades to tackle poverty, and more evenly distribute technology and access to education, the world has been heading towards severe inequality for decades. "These present-day divides are directly linked to historical legacies of racism, including slavery and colonialism," the Oxfam report said.

The report notes that since 1995, the world's top one-percenters have captured nearly 20 times more of global wealth than the bottom 50 percent. And the pandemic has made things much worse. Low interest rates and government stimulus designed to help economies recover from 2020's COVID-19 blow have also stoked prices for stocks and other assets, making the wealthy even wealthier. -AFP



