Salahuddin wants local players to shine in BPL

Published : Tuesday, 18 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117

Comilla Victorians head coach Mohammad Salahuddin wants the local players to lit up the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 tournament, considering the T20 World Cup which will be held in Australia later this year.
Last year in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bangladesh put a disappointing performance in the T20 World Cup, much to the despair of the fans.
The main attraction of BPL however is the foreign players. In fact, franchise cricket means the storm of sixes and fours but in Bangladesh, the case is different. For the last four BPL tournaments, the Bangladesh wicket, specially the wicket of Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium proved to be low scoring ground, denying batters to flourish with full glory.
The overseas players also got the wicket found tougher to score runs.
However, it would be better if foreigners could not perform, thinks Mohammad Salauddin, the coach of Comilla Victorians. According to him, if foreigners are covered in the shadow of local players, it will be more positive for cricket in this country.
Speaking to the media today, Salauddin said, "If foreign players can't perform, it's very good. If the local players perform, then it will be good for us. Since they are used to playing here, they should perform. The Comilla Victorians coach however no longer wants to comment on the wicket, either positively or negatively."
"I don't want to talk about wickets," he said. "If it is 120 runs, it will play like 120 runs. If it is 180 runs, it will play like that. Since the game has started, there is no point in talking about wickets."     -BSS


