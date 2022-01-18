Video
2022 AFC Cup football

Bashundhara Kings in Group-D

Published : Tuesday, 18 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Premier League champion Bashundhara Kings was placed in Group-D of the AFC Cup football 2022 edition after the draw was held on Monday at the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur.
Gokulam Kerala Football Club, an I-League club based in Calicut, Kerala, and Maziya Sports and Recreation Club, a club from the Maldives' Dhivehi Premier League, are also in the group with the B-League champion.
A playoff winning team from South Asia will also have a chance to get into the group. That way, another team from Bangladesh like Dhaka Abahani may play the group round as well.
If the fortune favours, both the top Bangladesh teams can be in the same group. While Bashundhara boys are already confirmed to play the group matches, the Abahani boys still have a long way to go to get the ticket.
To avail of the opportunity, the sky blue outfits will have to pass the play-off round first. There in the preliminary round, the boys will have to face five top challengers including Mohun Bagan AC from India, Mahindra from Nepal, Blue Star Sporting Club from Sri Lanka, Paro FC from Bhutan and Club Valencia from the Maldives. If the boys can manage to win the preliminary round, they will have to face the top three challengers from the previous round to finally secure the group stage. Not an easy fights but not an impossible one for them as well. The Bangladesh football fans will surely want to see both the clubs on the group stage. Only time will say if that can take place.


Bashundhara Kings in Group-D


