Bangladesh U19 starts World Cup with big defeat



Ripon Mondol of Bangladesh plays a shot ahead of Alex Horton of England during the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup match against England at Warner Park Sporting Complex on January 16, 2022 in Basseterre. photo: ICC

The defending champions were folded for just 97 in 35.2 overs, which England overhauled with ease, making 98-3 in 25.1 overs.

Fast bowler Joshua Boyden was the wrecker-in-chief of Bangladesh, claiming four wickets for 16 in nine overs. He was ably supported by Thomas Aspinwall who grabbed two wickets and James Sales, Fateh Singh and Tom Prest took one wicket apiece.

Boyden put Bangladesh on sword right from the outset, taking out two openers Mahfijul Islam and Ariful Islam for single digit figure.

Sales and Fateh Singh further pushed Bangladesh, leaving them four wickets down for eight. A run out of Fahim then made Bangladesh 26-5. Situation got worsened when Boyden came back for his second spell and soon reduced Bangladesh to a shameful 51-9.

It was No. 11 batter Ripon Mondol who came up with bold approach to help Bangladesh edge closer to 97. Mondol was not out on 33 off 41, hitting five fours and one six, which he struck against England's best bowler Boyden. Naimur Rohman made 11 and shared 46-run with Mondol.

England opener Jacob Bethell led the run chase with 44 off 63 that included four fours and two sixes. After his dismissal, James Rew sailed the side home with 26 not out. Opener George Thomas was the other notable scorer with 15.

Bangladesh will take on Canada in their second match of the group on January20. United Arab Emirates (UAE) are the other team in Bangladesh's group.

Two teams will qualify for the Super League quarterfinal from every group. So Bangladesh still can qualify for the next stage if they win the next two matches. -BSS













