Former national cricket coach Rhodes back in Dhaka

Rhodes was seen on Monday in the practice camp of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) team Comilla Victorians. The team management said he will be with the team as an advisor.

Mohammad Salahuddin was earlier appointed as the head coach of the two-time BPL champions. Salahuddin however believes Steve Rhodes' experience will help him and the Comilla Victorians in many ways in the upcoming BPL, slated to begin on January 21.

"If something happens, it is for the benefit of the team. I don't think it's (the appointment of Rhodes as advisor) a bad thing at all. Because he is a very experienced coach. He was also the coach of the Bangladesh team. I think he was also one of the most successful coaches in Bangladesh. Something very good could come out of his head," Salahuddin said on Monday.

Salauddin also is keen to learn from Rhodes as a coach. "Since he is coming as our advisor, I also think I can learn a lot from him. If something can be taken from someone, it's really good."

"He is a nice soul. The whole team is thrilled to get him. He gave some very good advice on how to do it and what not. If something good happens, it should be taken positively."

Rhodes was seen to be greeted by the former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and current T20 captain Mahmudullah Riyad as he arrived in the academy ground of the Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium where the players are practicing.

The former England cricketer was appointed the head coach of Bangladesh in 2018 for a two-year contract. Under his coaching, Bangladesh won their maiden multi-national competition in Ireland right before the World Cup 2019.

However he was sacked from the position once Bangladesh failed to get the desired result in the 2019 World Cup. -BSS







