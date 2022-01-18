Filing ‘fictitious’ cases now a regular matter: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday alleged that the filing of 'fictitious' cases against their party leaders and activists and arresting them by the government has now become an order of the day.

"It seems to have become a routine exercise of the current government to file politically motivated fake and fictitious cases and arrest opposition leaders and activists, including those of BNP and its associate bodies, in a bid to remove them from politics," he said.

In a statement, the BNP leader warned that aggrieved people can rush to the streets at any time to overthrow the present government.

The statement was issued protesting the arrest of two Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leaders in Noakhali's Senbagh Upazila on Sunday night.

Fakhrul said the current 'authoritarian' Awami League government, which 'usurped' power shamelessly through vote-rigging the night before the December-30 election, has now begun to rule the country in a completely fascist manner.

He alleged that the government has snatched the voting and democratic rights of millions of people by force to cling to power. -UNB