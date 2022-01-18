Video
Home Back Page

Feasibility study of marine driveway likely to be completed in February

Published : Tuesday, 18 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 17: The feasibility study of the longest ever marine driveway of the country stretching from Jorarganj of Mirsarai to Teknaf is expected to be completed in February next.
An Australian firm SMET is conducting the study at a cost of Tk 13 crore. It is likely to be completed in the next month. The SMET has been appointed as a consultant of the project in 2020.
According to Roads and Highways Department, the Development Project Proposal (DPP) is expected to be completed within the next two months.
The length of the proposed marine drive will be around 250 kilometre from Jorarganj of Mirsarai to Teknaf.
Of them, construction works of 80-km-long marine drive from Cox's Bazar to Teknaf have already been completed. The rest of 170-km-long marine drive from Jorarganj to Cox's Bazar will now be constructed.
When contacted, Engineer Abdul Wahid, Additional Chief Engineer of RHD told the daily Observer that the costing of the project would be estimated after the completion of the feasibility study.
Abdul Wahid said the marine drive would be four-lane initially. Later on the Drive will be upgraded to six-lane, he said.
With the completion of the project, it will be the longest marine drive road in the world. On the other hand, the distance from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar will be reduced by about 50 kilometers.
Now it takes 3.30-4 hours to travel from Cox's Bazar to Chattogram by road. And if the Marine Drive road is constructed, it will be possible to travel from Cox's Bazar to Chattogram by road in just 2-2.30 hours.
At present, the distance from Cox's Bazar to Chattogram is 160 km by road. The distance from Chattogram to Mirsarai is about 60 kilometers.
If the project is implemented, a large number of resorts, hotels, motels, restaurants, economic zones, exclusive tourist spots will be built from Mirsarai to Shahpari Island in Teknaf.
Massive employment will be created. Tourists who are thirsty for tourism in the world will come to see the vast expansive tourist spots and breathtaking natural beauty.







