Mild cold wave grips parts of BD

A mild cold wave is sweeping Dinajpur, Panchagarh, Kurigram, Chuadanga and Moulvibazar districts, said the Bangladesh Metrological Department on Monday.

"The cold wave may abate in some places on Monday. Light to moderate fog may occur at places over the country during midnight to morning," said a Met office bulletin.

Besides, weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.

Night and day temperature may rise slightly over the country. -UNB










