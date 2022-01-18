Video
People living in difficult times today: Rizvi

Published : Tuesday, 18 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Staff Correspondent

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, "Government is threatening to kill and disappear those who are fighting for the restoration of democracy in the country."
Rizvi made the remarks at prayer programme and discussion meeting organized by the Nationalist Krishak Dal Dhaka Mahanagar North at the BNP's Naya Paltan office on Monday. Prayers were offered for the recovery of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, General Secretary of Krishak Dal Shahidul Islam Babul and Joint General Secretary Mosharraf Hossain.
Rizvi said "World community brought specific allegations against the RAB of murder and disappear people. The government can shut the mouths of the people of the country by showing bloodshot eyes, but not the foreigners."
"People are living in difficult times today. The whole country is afflicted with oppression and injustice. Nation is in the same predicament today as it was in 1971, "Rizvi said and added," If the opposition protests today, give any program, they have to go missing, they are killed extra judicially. "
Criticizing Foreign Minister Abdul Momen, the BNP leader said, "Abdul Momen once said six lakh people go missing in the US every year. After few days he said one lakh people go missing in America every year. In order to maintain their position with the Prime Minister, the ministers are lying one after another, giving baseless information to the people," he added.







