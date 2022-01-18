Journo Shakil gets bail

Journalist Shakil Ahmed, head of news at private TV channel, Ekattor Television was granted bail by a Dhaka court in a case filed by a woman on charges related to rape and foeticide.

Judge KM Imrul Kayesh of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court on Monday passed the bail order after he surrendered before the court through his lawyer and sought bail.

Former Dhaka Bar President Kazi Nazibulah Hiru moved his bail prayer.

The victim, a news presenter, filed the case against Shakil Ahmed with the Gulshan Police Station on November 4 last year, accusing Shakil of establishing a sexual relationship with her with the promise of marrying her very soon but he borke his promise.

On November 8 last year, a HC division bench of justice Sheikh Md Zakir Hossain and justice Khizir Hayat allowed anticipatory bail to Shakil Ahmed for four weeks in the case and ordered him to surrender before the Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court after the expiry of his bail terms.







