Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 8:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Journo Shakil gets bail

Published : Tuesday, 18 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Court Correspondent

Journalist Shakil Ahmed, head of news at private TV channel, Ekattor Television was granted bail by a Dhaka court in a case filed by a woman on charges related to rape and foeticide.
Judge KM Imrul Kayesh of   Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court on Monday passed the bail order after he surrendered before the court through his lawyer and sought bail.
Former Dhaka Bar President Kazi Nazibulah Hiru moved his bail prayer.
The victim, a news presenter, filed the case against Shakil Ahmed with the Gulshan Police Station on November 4 last year, accusing Shakil of establishing a sexual relationship with her with the promise of marrying her very soon but he borke his promise.
On November 8 last year, a HC division bench of justice Sheikh Md Zakir Hossain and justice Khizir Hayat allowed anticipatory bail to Shakil Ahmed for four weeks in the case and ordered him to surrender before the Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court after the  expiry of his bail terms.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Filing ‘fictitious’ cases now a regular matter: Fakhrul
Mustard flowers on the edges of Gulshan-Banani Lake add to the beauty of the area
Feasibility study of marine driveway likely to be completed in February
Mild cold wave grips parts of BD
People living in difficult times today: Rizvi
Journo Shakil gets bail
Hundreds of students stage a demonstration demanding resignation of SUST
Protest rally at DU


Latest News
BPL: Chattogram Challengers unveil their jersey
At least 12 killed in Afghan earthquake
Attorney general tests positive for Covid-19
BNP spent a lot on lobbying by US firm: Shahriar
US calls on N.Korea to cease its missile launches
Rajshahi records 182 new cases for Covid-19
Housewife 'kills self' in Munsiganj
Rising trend of Covid cases ominous: DGHS
AL places 4 proposals over EC formulation
2 cops killed as car plunges into ditch
Most Read News
BPL: Chattogram Challengers unveil their jersey
Death of TH Khan: SC suspends judicial activities
Gunmen kill more than 50 in Nigeria's northwest, residents say
China's birth rate at record low in 2021: official
SUST students on indefinite movement demanding VC's resignation
Fire at Postogola garment factory doused
Taimur blames EVM manipulation for his defeat
Asaduzzaman Noor hospitalised with COVID-19
Shahid Ullah wins Noakhali mayoral post for second time
Covid infection rate increases in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft