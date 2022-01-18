Cabinet clears drafts of 3 laws

The Cabinet on Monday cleared the drafts of three laws - 'Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka) Act - 2022', 'Bangladesh Gas, Oil and Mineral Corporation Act - 2022' and 'Anti-Inequality Act - 2022 (Boishomya Birodhi Ain)' at its regular weekly meeting held in Cabinet Room of the Jatiya Sangsad.

The approvals were given at the cabinet meeting held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The meeting has also given its final approval to the drafts of "The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners' Appointment Act -2022" and the draft of "National Salt Policy - 2022".

After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed reporters at secretariat.

The draft of 'Jatiya Muktijoddha Council Act, 2022', which was prepared incorporating a provision to enable the council to recommend the government to publish lists of Razakars, Al-Badrs, Al-Shams and other anti-liberation elements, was tabled before the Cabinet 13 months after its approval in principle.

On December 7, 2020, the cabinet approved the draft in principle.

Khandker Anwarul Islam said, "The Cabinet today gave its final approval to the draft of 'Jatiya Muktijoddha Council Act-2022' keeping a provision that the council can recommend the government to prepare a list of Razakars, Al-Badr and Al-Shams and publish a gazette notification to this end.

The Liberation War Affairs Ministry has brought the draft of the law to the Cabinet as the existing one cannot fulfill the demand of time completely, he said, adding, the proposed law suggested the formation, operation and funding of the Jatiya Muktijoddha Council and registration of freedom fighters and their organisations in more precise way.

With the passage of the new law, the existing Jatiya Muktijoddha Council Act, 2002 will be annulled and the new law will come into an effect, he informed.

Anwarul said the council will have the authority to recommend the list of those who had opposed the Liberation War of Bangladesh acting as members of Razakar, Al Badr and Al Shams or engaged in the war as members of the para-military forces from March 26 to December 16 in 1971. According to the new law, the council will prepare the lists and recommend the government to publish a gazette notification.

In response to a query, the Cabinet Secretary said the proposed law has suggested taking legal action against those who enlisted their names on the freedom fighters' list with false information.

He said, "The Minister of Liberation War Affairs will be the chairman of this council. The Secretary will be the Vice Chairman. The number of members of the council is being increased from nine to 11. The director general of the council will be the member secretary."

He said according to the law, Jamuka has to take social and economic programme for the implementation of the spirit of liberation war and establishment of ideology.

Anwarul Islam said, "The registrar will register the organization. If those engaged in anti-liberation or anti-state activities, the registration of the organizations will be canceled. Earlier the council used to register. Now the registrar will register."

According to the new draft of 'Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Resources Corporation (Petrobangla) Act', the Cabinet Secretary said, "The Petrobangla has been functioning with an ordinance of 1989. The ordinances promulgated during the military rule had been declared invalid with the High Court order."

To legitimate the activities of the authority, the new draft of the law was promulgated in accordance with the decision of the cabinet and placed before the meeting. It would be sent to the Sangsad for passage as law, he added.

As per the draft law, the Petrobangla will remain as an autonomous body. It will be named as Bangladesh Gas, Oil and Mineral Resources Corporation.











