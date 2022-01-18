Video
Home Back Page

Zia’s Birth Anniv

BNP chalks out elaborate programmes

Published : Tuesday, 18 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174

BNP on Monday announced a two-day programme to observe the 86th birth anniversary of its founder Ziaur Rahman on January 19.
Party senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programmes at a doa mahfil on the ground floor of BNP's Nayapaltan central office.
Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal's Dhaka north city unit arranged the programme seeking divine blessings for the speedy recovery of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, Gecretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and his wife and the ailing leaders of the organisation, including its President Hasan Jafir Tuhin and General Secretary Shohidul Islam Babul.
The programmes include placing wreaths at Zia's grave, holding discussions and arranging free medical camps. As part of the programmes, Rizvi said their party flags will be hoisted atop its offices, including Nayapaltan headquarters, on the morning of January 19.
Besides, the party leaders and activists, led by its standing committee members, will place wreaths at Zia's grave at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar at 11am.
The party will arrange a discussion at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh in the afternoon in memory of Zia.
Besides, Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB) will arrange a free medical camp at BNP's Nayapaltan central office the same day.
BNP will also arrange a free medical camp at the same venue on January 20.
The party has taken steps for publishing special articles in national newspapers on the occasion.    -UNB


