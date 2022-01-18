

SJIBL holds awareness programme on RTGS system

M. Akhter Hossain, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of the Bank were present in the workshop as chief guest and inaugurated the programme. 74 Officials from different Branches of the Bank and 6 customers attended in the programme.

Rafeza Akhter Kanta, Deputy General Manager, Payment Systems Department of Bangladesh Bank and Md. Monirul Islam, Assistant Programmer, National Board of Revenue were present in the program as distinguished speaker.

Md. Naquibul Islam, EVP and Head of Banking Operations Division was present as moderator of the program. Md. Abdul Quddus, SVP and In-Charge of Payment and Settlement Department (PSD) also present in the program as a speaker.



Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) Training Academy recently organized an awareness program on "Payment of Customs Duty, Government Tax, Fees and Charges through E-Payment of RTGS System", says a press release.M. Akhter Hossain, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of the Bank were present in the workshop as chief guest and inaugurated the programme. 74 Officials from different Branches of the Bank and 6 customers attended in the programme.Rafeza Akhter Kanta, Deputy General Manager, Payment Systems Department of Bangladesh Bank and Md. Monirul Islam, Assistant Programmer, National Board of Revenue were present in the program as distinguished speaker.Md. Naquibul Islam, EVP and Head of Banking Operations Division was present as moderator of the program. Md. Abdul Quddus, SVP and In-Charge of Payment and Settlement Department (PSD) also present in the program as a speaker.