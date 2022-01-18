Video
Tuesday, 18 January, 2022
Dhaka Bank, TSLC Alliance inks deal to drive financial inclusion in BD

Published : Tuesday, 18 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Business Desk

Dhaka Bank Limited and CASHe Alliance Ltd (TSLC Alliance), a joint venture company between Bangladesh and Singapore, have signed a partnership agreement to bring TSLC Alliances'financial wellness platform to Bangladesh and deliver financial access to underserved digital natives in the country.
Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO, Dhaka Bank Ltd and Deepak Saluja, Managing Director of CASHe Alliance Limited signed an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at a signing ceremony held in Dhaka recently, says a press release.
Also present were Jowher Rizvi, Chairman of Alliance Holdings Limited.  Mohammad Abu Jafar, Additional Managing Director, Dhaka Bank Limited, A K M Shahnawaj, Deputy Managing Director (RM), Dhaka Bank Limited, A M MMoyen Uddin, Deputy Managing Director (Ops), Dhaka Bank Limited, Md. Mostaque Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Emerging Market Officer, Dhaka Bank Limited, Akhlaqur Rahman, SEVP and Head of Corporate Banking Division, Dhaka Bank Limited, Israr Khosru Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer, CASHe Alliance Ltd.  Kazi Nasim Ahmed, Chief Operating Officer, CASHe Alliance Ltd and other senior officials of both the organizations were present at the signing ceremony.
The transformational partnership will allow TSLC Alliance to launch its industry-leading neo banking platform in Bangladesh with Dhaka Bank to deliver affordable, accessible and differentiated financial solutions to the underserved digital natives, which will be new phenomena in the consumer credit market of Bangladesh and drive the inclusion of credit-thin, new to credit and credit invisible everyday consumers.
Through the partnership, TSLC Alliance is looking to launch its unrivalled and progressive mobile-first credit-led risk scoring platform, powered by Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, in Bangladesh in the first half of 2022.  
Once launched, the global financial wellness platform will engender affordable, hyper-personalised and enabling instantaneous credit to underserved middle-income consumers in the country through Dhaka Bank.
Emranul Huq, Managing Director, Dhaka Bank said: "While availing loans in     this process, clients will not be required to provide any document physically by visiting any branch of the bank, instead, they will need to submit the required information and documents through app which  Dhaka Bank will examine using an AI-based assessment engine to fast track the process of lending. The bank will initiate loan disbursement on a pilot basis using this AI-based platform which will run until May. We have initially decided to select the payroll accounts maintained with Dhaka Bank to be eligible for the loans. The entire process from sanction to disbursement will be end to end digital and will be completed in two hours."
Deepak Saluja, Co-Founder, Group CEO of TSLC, and Managing Director, CASHe Alliance Limitedsaid: "I am extremely pleased that we have the opportunity, to collaborate with a top tier institution in Dhaka Bank to bring our financial wellness platform to Bangladesh. We share a common mission; to bring underserved, everyday consumers into mainstream banking."
The cutting-edge technology enables quick and flexible credit facilities in a one-stop ecosystem that is end-to-end tech-enabled, safe and secure. The platform will cater to the day-to-day needs of the underserved, mainstream middle-income consumers who are overlooked by traditional banking and credit-scoring systems.


