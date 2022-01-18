Video
Tuesday, 18 January, 2022
Business

Banking Events

ONE Bank appoints Monzur Mofiz as MD

Published : Tuesday, 18 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Md. Monzur Mofiz has taken over the Charge of ONE Bank Limited as Managing Director (MD) for a tenure of 3 (three) years with effect from January 16, 2022.  He was Managing Director (Current Charge) of the Bank prior to that posting, says a press release.
Before his joining at ONE Bank Limited, he was Deputy Managing Director and Chief Business Officer of Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited.  His long 28 years of work stint include the role of an Engineer in the Ministry of Education and Sonali Bank Limited.
Later he served as a core Banker at AB Bank Limited, the City Bank Limited and Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited.  He participated in several training programmes and workshops at home and abroad.
He completed his B. Sc in Civil Engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and obtained his MBA Degree from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka.


