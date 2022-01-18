Vivo launches newest smartphone flagship V23 5G

vivo launched its newest flagship V23 5G on Monday, a smartphone advertised as a trailblazer with exceptional photography features for eye-popping portraits and selfies, all packaged with a flashy design and high-performance 5G.

The V23 5G comes in two colour variants, Stardust Black and Sunshine Gold. Pre-book time for this smartphone will be till January 21 next. From the following day that is January 22, it will be available in the authorized vivo outlets across the country at Tk 39,990, says a press release.

The innovative exterior combines vivo's Metal Flat Frame design with a unique body surface using Color Changing Fluorite AG Design technology for an exceptional soft feel and a special colour-changing exterior that changes colour under direct sunlight.

The combination of the 50MP AF Portrait Selfie and 8MP Super Wide-Angle Camera will enable users to capture hyper-clear portraits, thanks to a customized JNV sensor and Eye Autofocus.

The Dual-Tone Spotlight and front camera's AI Extreme Night Portrait mode allow for better shots in dark lighting. Stylized portraits are also maximized with the new Party Portrait feature to capture captivating party scenes. The new Natural Portrait feature meets a diverse range of selfie needs.

Low-light night portraits are taken to the next level via the 8MP Super Wide-Angle Night Selfie mode that perfectly captures those atmospheric night-time party moments, vivo says.

Fun factor: 4K selfie videos and night mode features: The V23 5G also features 4K Selfie Video. Support for 4K selfie videos means users can now also record videos more easily and enjoy greater flexibility when editing.

The triple rear camera module consisting of a 64MP GW1 Super-Sensing Camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera supports Super Night Mode.

Super clear picture quality is further enhanced with the Bokeh Flare Portrait feature for both front and rear cameras, giving photos the highly-desired professional 'background blur'.

Ideal for style gurus : The V23 5G is designed to deliver a unique look and feel with diverse appeal to suit multiple styles, all within a 7.39mm ultra-slim body.

The design is complemented by Color Changing Fluorite AG Glass to provide a super fine and textured feel that is soft to touch yet resistant to fingerprints. The sleek look is enhanced by a colour-changing surface, changing between warm comforting hues to cool, sharp tones.

The V23 5G is fitted with the MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, allowing vivo, the company says, to continue its track record of delivering a premium experience, fast app startup and installation speeds, plus dual-mode 5G standby.

Gamers can enjoy super smooth performance with a 90Hz refresh rate display, Extended RAM 2.0, a Liquid Cooling System and Ultra Game Mode. The V23 5G has a 44W FlashCharge capability, powring the super-slim 4200mAh (TYP) battery.













