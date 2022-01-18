Video
Unilever pursues GSK-Pfizer unit after huge bid rebuffed

Published : Tuesday, 18 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102

LONDON, Jan 17: Consumer goods giant Unilever on Monday said it would press on with a bid for the consumer health care unit owned by pharmaceutical groups GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer after an offer of £50 billion ($68 billion) was refused.
British group GSK said at the weekend that it had received three unsolicited offers from Unilever for GSK Consumer Healthcare, but were rejected for being too low. The unit's products include Sensodyne toothpaste, pain relief drug Panadol and cold treatment Theraflu.
"GSK Consumer Healthcare would be a strong strategic fit," British company Unilever said in a statement Monday as it brought forward a strategy update in the wake of the takeover news.
"Unilever's future strategic direction lies in materially expanding its presence in health, beauty and hygiene," it said.
"These categories offer higher rates of sustainable market growth, with significant opportunities to drive growth through investment and innovation, and by leveraging Unilever's strong presence in emerging markets."
The latest bid was received on December 20, comprising £41.7 billion in cash and £8.3 billion in Unilever shares.     -AFP


