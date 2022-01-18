LankaBangla thanks BSEC for allowing online trading



LankaBangla Securities Ltd Chairman Mohammad A. Moyeen meets Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam (2nd from left) at BSEC office on Sunday.

During a visit to BSEC on Sunday, the Chairman of LBSL thanked the Chairman of BSEC and his team, DSE and CSE for relentless effort and guidance to materialize a new journey of the digital era for the Capital Market of Bangladesh.

This new initiative of online trading facilities for all investors across the country and abroad will be a milestone for the development of the Bangladesh Capital Market and contribute a lot to the economy of the country as well.





















LankaBangla Securities Ltd Chairman Mohammad A. Moyeen exchanged greetings and expressed gratitude to Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam of for inclusion of broker hosted OMS (Trade Xpress of Lanka Bangla) for DSE and CSE.During a visit to BSEC on Sunday, the Chairman of LBSL thanked the Chairman of BSEC and his team, DSE and CSE for relentless effort and guidance to materialize a new journey of the digital era for the Capital Market of Bangladesh.This new initiative of online trading facilities for all investors across the country and abroad will be a milestone for the development of the Bangladesh Capital Market and contribute a lot to the economy of the country as well.