LankaBangla thanks BSEC for allowing online trading
LankaBangla Securities Ltd Chairman Mohammad A. Moyeen exchanged greetings and expressed gratitude to Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam of for inclusion of broker hosted OMS (Trade Xpress of Lanka Bangla) for DSE and CSE.
During a visit to BSEC on Sunday, the Chairman of LBSL thanked the Chairman of BSEC and his team, DSE and CSE for relentless effort and guidance to materialize a new journey of the digital era for the Capital Market of Bangladesh.
This new initiative of online trading facilities for all investors across the country and abroad will be a milestone for the development of the Bangladesh Capital Market and contribute a lot to the economy of the country as well.