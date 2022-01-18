Banglalink, Teletalk to share infrastructures



Banglalink Chief Executive Officer Erik Aas (3rd from right) and Teletalk Managing Director Md Shahab Uddin, flanked by their senior colleagues exchange documents after signing an agreement in the capital on Sunday.

Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer of Banglalink, and Md Shahab Uddin, Managing Director of Teletalk, signed the agreement in the capital on Sunday.

Under the agreement, the operators will explore and assess scopes and technical feasibility of sharing their telecom infrastructures and facilities in compliance with the infrastructure sharing guidelines, tower sharing guidelines and all other relevant laws and regulations.

At the signing ceremony, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar said: "Telecom operators need to come up with new collaborative approaches to ensure more enhanced service quality for customers. This kind of initiative has the potentiality to overhaul and advance the industry in the long run."

Erik said: "Banglalink will always seek opportunities to partner with other telecom stakeholders to strengthen the industry's infrastructure, which can lead to a better quality of services and improved cost-efficiency. I would like to thank Teletalk for coming forward in this regard and expect to see this joint initiative bringing positive results in many areas."

Shahab said, "We are delighted to sign this MoU with Banglalink today. It is opening an opportunity for us to maximise the use of our infrastructures collaboratively." -UNB

















Banglalink and Teletalk have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities to share their respective telecom infrastructures.Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer of Banglalink, and Md Shahab Uddin, Managing Director of Teletalk, signed the agreement in the capital on Sunday.Under the agreement, the operators will explore and assess scopes and technical feasibility of sharing their telecom infrastructures and facilities in compliance with the infrastructure sharing guidelines, tower sharing guidelines and all other relevant laws and regulations.At the signing ceremony, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar said: "Telecom operators need to come up with new collaborative approaches to ensure more enhanced service quality for customers. This kind of initiative has the potentiality to overhaul and advance the industry in the long run."Erik said: "Banglalink will always seek opportunities to partner with other telecom stakeholders to strengthen the industry's infrastructure, which can lead to a better quality of services and improved cost-efficiency. I would like to thank Teletalk for coming forward in this regard and expect to see this joint initiative bringing positive results in many areas."Shahab said, "We are delighted to sign this MoU with Banglalink today. It is opening an opportunity for us to maximise the use of our infrastructures collaboratively." -UNB