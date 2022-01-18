China freight train trade with N Korea resumes after 2 years

BEIJING, Jan 17: China said Monday that its border with North Korea has reopened for freight train trade, some two years after it was shuttered by Pyongyang because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A freight train from North Korea arrived at the Chinese border city of Dandong for the first time since early 2020 on Sunday, Japanese and South Korean media reported earlier.

China confirmed those reports on Monday.

"Due to the impact of the pandemic, rail traffic between China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) had been suspended for some time," said foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian at a routine briefing, referring to North Korea by its official name.

"Now freight trains carrying goods between Dandong and the DPRK have resumed operation. This work will be conducted in accordance with pandemic prevention measures," Zhao added. -AFP









