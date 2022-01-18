Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 8:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

China freight train trade with N Korea resumes after 2 years

Published : Tuesday, 18 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

BEIJING, Jan 17: China said Monday that its border with North Korea has reopened for freight train trade, some two years after it was shuttered by Pyongyang because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A freight train from North Korea arrived at the Chinese border city of Dandong for the first time since early 2020 on Sunday, Japanese and South Korean media reported earlier.
China confirmed those reports on Monday.
"Due to the impact of the pandemic, rail traffic between China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) had been suspended for some time," said foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian at a routine briefing, referring to North Korea by its official name.
"Now freight trains carrying goods between Dandong and the DPRK have resumed operation. This work will be conducted in accordance with pandemic prevention measures," Zhao added.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SJIBL holds awareness programme on RTGS system
Dhaka Bank, TSLC Alliance inks deal to drive financial inclusion in BD
ONE Bank appoints Monzur Mofiz as MD
Vivo launches newest smartphone flagship V23 5G
Emirates with stuntwoman on top of the Burj Khalifa
Unilever pursues GSK-Pfizer unit after huge bid rebuffed
Banks’ single borrower exposure lowered to 25pc
BD groundwater not falling alarmingly: Study


Latest News
BPL: Chattogram Challengers unveil their jersey
At least 12 killed in Afghan earthquake
Attorney general tests positive for Covid-19
BNP spent a lot on lobbying by US firm: Shahriar
US calls on N.Korea to cease its missile launches
Rajshahi records 182 new cases for Covid-19
Housewife 'kills self' in Munsiganj
Rising trend of Covid cases ominous: DGHS
AL places 4 proposals over EC formulation
2 cops killed as car plunges into ditch
Most Read News
BPL: Chattogram Challengers unveil their jersey
Death of TH Khan: SC suspends judicial activities
Gunmen kill more than 50 in Nigeria's northwest, residents say
China's birth rate at record low in 2021: official
SUST students on indefinite movement demanding VC's resignation
Fire at Postogola garment factory doused
Taimur blames EVM manipulation for his defeat
Asaduzzaman Noor hospitalised with COVID-19
Shahid Ullah wins Noakhali mayoral post for second time
Covid infection rate increases in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft