Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 8:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Strengthening int'l trade negotiation underscored

Published : Tuesday, 18 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124

Strengthening int'l trade negotiation underscored

Strengthening int'l trade negotiation underscored

Speakers at a webinar said that to maximize the use of trade agreements to achieve development outcomes, there is an ardent need to strengthen the capacities of Bangladesh to participate effectively in multilateral, regional and bilateral trade negotiations.
The speakers made the suggestion at a webinar titled- 'International Trade Negotiations: Bangladesh perspective' organized by Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) on Sunday, said a press release.
Governor of Bangladesh Bank Fazle Kabir joined the webinar as chief guest while secretary to the government and chairman of Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission  Afzal Hossain was the special guest.
At the webinar, they said, Bangladesh has been pursuing some BIMSTEC, APTA, and few bilateral FTAs through which it is stressing on creating better market access for goods, particularly duty-free and quota-free market access, preferential market access in services where Bangladesh has much potentials, elimination of non-tariff barriers (NTBs) .
President of ICAB Shahadat Hossain delivered the address of welcome while Chief Executive Officer of ICAB and Former Senior Secretary of Ministry of Commerce Shubhashish Bose presented the keynote paper in the webinar.
Dr. Zaidi Sattar, Chairman, Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh (PRI), Noor Md. Mahbubul Haq, Additional Secretary (FTA), FTA Wing, Ministry of Commerce and Md. Humayun Kabir, Member Council and Past President-ICAB and Chief Executive, Shinepukur Ceramics Ltd joined the webinar as panel speakers.  NKA Mobin, Vice President of ICAB delivered the closing remarks in the webinar.
ICAB President Shahadat Hossain said `Bangladesh has adopted the policy of executing Bilateral Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and Preferential Trade Agreements (PTAs) and also signed a bilateral PTA with Bhutan in 2020 and similar initiatives have already been taken for signing agreements with 11 other countries,'  
Hossain said that there is an initiative to conduct a joint feasibility study on the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between Bangladesh and India.
He also said, there is also an ardent need to strengthen the capacities of developing countries including Bangladesh to participate effectively in multilateral, regional and bilateral trade negotiations and maximize the use of trade agreements to achieve development outcomes.
The government agencies, political parties, private sector, academia, key policy-makers, including parliamentarians must have to be involved in trade negotiation process. Otherwise, trade negotiation will become either impossible or implementation of the outcome of it will not be possible,' he opined.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SJIBL holds awareness programme on RTGS system
Dhaka Bank, TSLC Alliance inks deal to drive financial inclusion in BD
ONE Bank appoints Monzur Mofiz as MD
Vivo launches newest smartphone flagship V23 5G
Emirates with stuntwoman on top of the Burj Khalifa
Unilever pursues GSK-Pfizer unit after huge bid rebuffed
Banks’ single borrower exposure lowered to 25pc
BD groundwater not falling alarmingly: Study


Latest News
BPL: Chattogram Challengers unveil their jersey
At least 12 killed in Afghan earthquake
Attorney general tests positive for Covid-19
BNP spent a lot on lobbying by US firm: Shahriar
US calls on N.Korea to cease its missile launches
Rajshahi records 182 new cases for Covid-19
Housewife 'kills self' in Munsiganj
Rising trend of Covid cases ominous: DGHS
AL places 4 proposals over EC formulation
2 cops killed as car plunges into ditch
Most Read News
BPL: Chattogram Challengers unveil their jersey
Death of TH Khan: SC suspends judicial activities
Gunmen kill more than 50 in Nigeria's northwest, residents say
China's birth rate at record low in 2021: official
SUST students on indefinite movement demanding VC's resignation
Fire at Postogola garment factory doused
Taimur blames EVM manipulation for his defeat
Asaduzzaman Noor hospitalised with COVID-19
Shahid Ullah wins Noakhali mayoral post for second time
Covid infection rate increases in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft