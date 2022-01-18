Equity mostly up as Fed hikes loom, China growth slows

HONG KONG, Jan 17: Investors started the week on a broadly positive note Monday but uncertainty remained ahead of an expected series of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, while data showed growth in China's economy slowed at the end of last year.

While the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant continues to cast a shadow across trading floors, the focus is on the US central bank's plans to tighten monetary policy to fight surging inflation.

Fed officials were out in force last week flagging the merits of raising borrowing costs as soon as March, though boss Jerome Powell said they would be careful to ensure they do not knock the recovery in the world's top economy off course.

Still, expectations that the era of cheap cash that has helped power markets to record or multi-year highs has weighed heavily for months, while data showing consumer prices rocketing at a pace not seen in four decades has added to the downbeat mood.

A weak reading on retail sales for December caused by concern about the latest Covid wave and higher prices was compounded by a University of Michigan survey showing consumer sentiment fell sharply in January.

That saw Wall Street turn in a tepid performance Friday, with disappointing bank earnings also dragging sentiment.

Despite the uncertain start to 2022 for global markets, Eli Lee at Bank of Singapore remained upbeat about the outlook.

"As we head into 2022, we believe that the post-pandemic bull market remains broadly intact," he said in a commentary.


















