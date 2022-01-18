Video
Khulna Mayor lauds quality of Bashundhara Bitumen

Published : Tuesday, 18 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Business correspondent

Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque on Sunday expressed hope that the Bashundhara bitumen will set a new standard by its superior quality.
He said Bashundhara Group, which is contributing to the development of the country as a leading industrial conglomerate, is producing bitumen in a state-of-the-art production facility.
"Roads and Highways Division has approved the use of Bashundhara bitumen and engineers use it. I hope Bashundhara Bitumen will show new pathways in quality standard," Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque said while addressing a seminar as chief guest at a Khulna hotel on Sunday.
He said bitumen is an important construction material.  However, engineers used to depend on substandard imported bitumen products until Bashundhara Group started bitumen production. "Use of such sub-standard bitumen causes early damages of highways," he said.
Bashundhara Bitumen organised the technical seminar titled 'Engineer Meet' at a hotel in Khulna.
Roads and Highways Division additional chief engineer Syed Aslam Ali lauded the quality standard of Bashundhara bitumen, saying that the brand is helping reduce dependency on imported bitumen products. "Many of foreign bitumen is not good in quality. That makes the construction project risky. However, Bashundhara Bitumen maintains the quality and standard since commencing the production," he said.
Khulna Chamber's Vice-President Siddiqur Rahman Bulu, Bashundhara Bitumen''s consultant and IUT's Assistant Professor Dr Nazmus Shakib, Assistant General Manager (Sales) Sukanto Kumar Saha also spoke among others.


« PreviousNext »

