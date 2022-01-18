Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 8:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BB cuts banks’ reporting time to Credit Info Bureau

Published : Tuesday, 18 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Sunday lowered the reporting time to its Credit Information Bureau (CIB) on banks' customer and credit card-specific outstanding lending data.
As per the new rules, banks will have to report CIB on their customer and credit card-specific outstanding lending data of a particular month in 15 days of the next month. Earlier, the timeframe was 20 days.
A BB circular issued in this regard said that the timeframe was reduced for further upgradation of CIB database. In case of credit cards, banks will have to report to the BB even if there is no outstanding credit usage against the card.
In case of no submission of data within the timeframe, the central bank has the authority to fine minimum Tk 5,000 along with another Tk 1,000 fine for per delay. However, the amount must not exceed Tk 5 lakh. The banks are supposed to report the CIB through monthly batch contribution even if the limit outstanding loan amount is as low as Tk 1.
Before the amendment in 2018,banks were required to report CIB only if the outstanding customers-wise or credit card-wise lending reaches Tk 50,000 and Tk 10,000 respectively. The central bank recently fined National Bank Limited Tk 55 lakh for not reporting CIB on credit card usage-related data on its 11 individuals. The individuals include the bank's directors and their family members.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SJIBL holds awareness programme on RTGS system
Dhaka Bank, TSLC Alliance inks deal to drive financial inclusion in BD
ONE Bank appoints Monzur Mofiz as MD
Vivo launches newest smartphone flagship V23 5G
Emirates with stuntwoman on top of the Burj Khalifa
Unilever pursues GSK-Pfizer unit after huge bid rebuffed
Banks’ single borrower exposure lowered to 25pc
BD groundwater not falling alarmingly: Study


Latest News
BPL: Chattogram Challengers unveil their jersey
At least 12 killed in Afghan earthquake
Attorney general tests positive for Covid-19
BNP spent a lot on lobbying by US firm: Shahriar
US calls on N.Korea to cease its missile launches
Rajshahi records 182 new cases for Covid-19
Housewife 'kills self' in Munsiganj
Rising trend of Covid cases ominous: DGHS
AL places 4 proposals over EC formulation
2 cops killed as car plunges into ditch
Most Read News
BPL: Chattogram Challengers unveil their jersey
Death of TH Khan: SC suspends judicial activities
Gunmen kill more than 50 in Nigeria's northwest, residents say
China's birth rate at record low in 2021: official
SUST students on indefinite movement demanding VC's resignation
Fire at Postogola garment factory doused
Taimur blames EVM manipulation for his defeat
Asaduzzaman Noor hospitalised with COVID-19
Shahid Ullah wins Noakhali mayoral post for second time
Covid infection rate increases in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft