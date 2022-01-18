BB cuts banks’ reporting time to Credit Info Bureau

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Sunday lowered the reporting time to its Credit Information Bureau (CIB) on banks' customer and credit card-specific outstanding lending data.

As per the new rules, banks will have to report CIB on their customer and credit card-specific outstanding lending data of a particular month in 15 days of the next month. Earlier, the timeframe was 20 days.

A BB circular issued in this regard said that the timeframe was reduced for further upgradation of CIB database. In case of credit cards, banks will have to report to the BB even if there is no outstanding credit usage against the card.

In case of no submission of data within the timeframe, the central bank has the authority to fine minimum Tk 5,000 along with another Tk 1,000 fine for per delay. However, the amount must not exceed Tk 5 lakh. The banks are supposed to report the CIB through monthly batch contribution even if the limit outstanding loan amount is as low as Tk 1.

Before the amendment in 2018,banks were required to report CIB only if the outstanding customers-wise or credit card-wise lending reaches Tk 50,000 and Tk 10,000 respectively. The central bank recently fined National Bank Limited Tk 55 lakh for not reporting CIB on credit card usage-related data on its 11 individuals. The individuals include the bank's directors and their family members.

















