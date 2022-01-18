Video
Stocks witness up on large-cap vibe

Published : Tuesday, 18 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115

Stocks witnessed upward trend as major indices of both Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchanges were found rising with higher activities of some large-cap securities on Monday.
The broader DSEX index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed the day with 35.67 points up at 7,055.27. The blue-chip DS30 closed the day with 9.49 points up at 2,607.83 and the Shariah DSES closed the day with 3 points up at 1,505.01.
At DSE, out of the day's 379 securities, prices of 173 securities closed higher against 152 losing issues.
The day's trade value at the DSE increased to Taka 16,867.35 million from Sunday's Taka 15,068.01 million and the daily trade also rose to 32.30 crore share from 31.20 crore of the previous session.
The major gaining issues were UNIONINS, SAMORITA, ORIONINFU, Prime Life and BSC while the major losing companies were Lovello, RAK Ceramic, Titas Gas, AMCL (PRAN) and Apex Foot.
BSC topped the turnover list followed by Saif Power, Beximco, Orion Pharma and Power Grid.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with an upward trend with its major CASPI 83.54 points down at 20,650.95.
At the CSE, 300 issues were traded. Of those, 141 closed higher and 124 closed lower when 1.15 crore shares worth Taka 45.22 crore changed hands.    -BSS


