

AmCham bids farewell to US envoy Earl Miller

As special guest of honor the US Ambassador reminisced happy moments during his tenure and lauded Bangladesh's people for contributing to achieving economic growth.

He said there is strong partnership between the two countries and bilateral relations are continuously growing. He said to fight covid-19 the US has come forward to support Bangladesh with providing vaccines and financial supports to overcome coronavirus caused economic losses.

AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed presided over the farewell ceremony while among others chamber's Vice President Syed Mohammad Kamal, its former executive director MA Gafur and other past and present office bearers, economists and other professionals attended farewell meeting.

The chamber president on this occasion said, "I clearly remember that the Luncheon we held back in December 2018 at Westin where Ambassador Miller along with Michelle were present and today we are honoring him at the farewell meeting."

"As you might already know, AmCham celebrated its 25th Anniversary last year while Bangladesh did celebrate its Golden Jubilee, but AmCham's collaboration with the United States of America goes far beyond that since we started American Bangladesh Economic Forum (ABEF) in 1988. That eventually led to form AmCham in 1996" Mr Ahmed said.

"The 27th US Trade Show that we held just before the pandemic in February 2020 where Ambassador Miller could join us making few last-minute changes in his travel schedule. "We held the 26th US Trade show together in March 2019 where he had been very instrumental in every element of that edition."

"We all know how the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lock-down has created disruptions in our daily business in last two years and fortunately Ambassador Miller arrived here before we were hit hard and became familiar with the "Old Normal", the AmCham president said.

"During the devastating time of lockdowns, we have had couple of 'Townhalls' with him to discuss on COVID-19 response by the US Embassy in partnership with the govt of Bangladesh and how AmCham can play a leadership role in organizing private sector contributions."

"We would like to convey our heartfelt gratitude especially to you, Ambassador Miller, for the millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine under COVAX, a gift from the American people to people of Bangladesh with an objective to save Bangladeshi lives in this dire situation."

AmCham Bangladesh will continue to actively promote the business success of American companies and its' counterparts here in Bangladesh having strong associations with the U.S. Embassy, Dhaka and we are confident that our community will thrive as long as we support one another through these tough times.

Syede Mohammand Kamal in his closing remarks said both AmCham and US embassy are always closely working in different business related and corporate social responsibility programs.

