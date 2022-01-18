BGMEA chief says women must be atop the industry

BGMEA) president Faruque Hassan said more women should come to the top-level management positions in garment factories.

"Around 60 percent of the total workforce in the RMG industry are female, but the presence of women in the supervisory and managerial positions is still not significant", a press release said.

"However, the picture has started changing. It's really encouraging to see that the participation of women at the management level in the RMG industry is increasing. They are taking challenges and responsibilities of top positions in merchandising, fashion designing, industrial engineering, and other functional departments, and performing well," President of Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters (GMMEA) said.

Faruque Hassan made the observations while addressing the inauguration of Textile Tech Association held at the auditorium of Applied Human Science (AHS) organisation on Sunday, said a press release.

BGMEA Directors - Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan and Inamul Haq Khan (Bablu), Principal of Applied Human Science Professor Ismat Rumina, founder of Textile Tech Association Sabrina Sharmeen, and fashion designer Bibi Russell were present at the event.

Faruque Hassan expressed the hope that Textile Tech Association would play a significant role in paving the path for more women to pursue better opportunities in the textile and clothing industry.















