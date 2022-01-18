Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 8:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGMEA chief says women must be atop the industry

Published : Tuesday, 18 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Business Correspondent

BGMEA) president Faruque Hassan said more women should come to the top-level management positions in garment factories.
"Around 60 percent of the total workforce in the RMG industry are female, but the presence of women in the supervisory and managerial positions is still not significant", a press release said.
"However, the picture has started changing. It's really encouraging to see that the participation of women at the management level in the RMG industry is increasing. They are taking challenges and responsibilities of top positions in merchandising, fashion designing, industrial engineering, and other functional departments, and performing well," President of Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters (GMMEA) said.
Faruque Hassan made the observations while addressing the inauguration of Textile Tech Association held at the auditorium of Applied Human Science (AHS) organisation on Sunday, said a press release.
BGMEA Directors - Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan and Inamul Haq Khan (Bablu), Principal of Applied Human Science Professor Ismat Rumina, founder of Textile Tech Association Sabrina Sharmeen, and fashion designer Bibi Russell were  present at the event.
Faruque Hassan expressed the hope that Textile Tech Association would play a significant role in paving the path for more women to pursue better opportunities in the textile and clothing industry.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SJIBL holds awareness programme on RTGS system
Dhaka Bank, TSLC Alliance inks deal to drive financial inclusion in BD
ONE Bank appoints Monzur Mofiz as MD
Vivo launches newest smartphone flagship V23 5G
Emirates with stuntwoman on top of the Burj Khalifa
Unilever pursues GSK-Pfizer unit after huge bid rebuffed
Banks’ single borrower exposure lowered to 25pc
BD groundwater not falling alarmingly: Study


Latest News
BPL: Chattogram Challengers unveil their jersey
At least 12 killed in Afghan earthquake
Attorney general tests positive for Covid-19
BNP spent a lot on lobbying by US firm: Shahriar
US calls on N.Korea to cease its missile launches
Rajshahi records 182 new cases for Covid-19
Housewife 'kills self' in Munsiganj
Rising trend of Covid cases ominous: DGHS
AL places 4 proposals over EC formulation
2 cops killed as car plunges into ditch
Most Read News
BPL: Chattogram Challengers unveil their jersey
Death of TH Khan: SC suspends judicial activities
Gunmen kill more than 50 in Nigeria's northwest, residents say
China's birth rate at record low in 2021: official
SUST students on indefinite movement demanding VC's resignation
Fire at Postogola garment factory doused
Taimur blames EVM manipulation for his defeat
Asaduzzaman Noor hospitalised with COVID-19
Shahid Ullah wins Noakhali mayoral post for second time
Covid infection rate increases in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft