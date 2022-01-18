Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 8:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Iranian firm keen to set up stone plant in Bangladesh

Published : Tuesday, 18 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182
Business Correspondent

An Iranian business group has shown interest in establishing a stone production plant in Bangladesh under a joint venture initiative. Nikfar group of Iran wants to set up the plant with the Bangladeshi company Green Granite & Marble Ltd.
The group sought help from the Bangladesh mission in Iran to verify the track record of the Bangladeshi company. To this end, the Bangladesh embassy has recently sent a letter to the Commerce Ministry for verification.  "We have received a letter - sent by the Bangladesh mission in Iran - on setting up a stone plant," a Commerce Ministry official said.
Green Granite & Marble was established in 1995 for cutting and processing of quality natural stone in Bangladesh. On the other hand, Nikfar Group owns 12 construction stone mines and two construction stone processing factories in Iran.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SJIBL holds awareness programme on RTGS system
Dhaka Bank, TSLC Alliance inks deal to drive financial inclusion in BD
ONE Bank appoints Monzur Mofiz as MD
Vivo launches newest smartphone flagship V23 5G
Emirates with stuntwoman on top of the Burj Khalifa
Unilever pursues GSK-Pfizer unit after huge bid rebuffed
Banks’ single borrower exposure lowered to 25pc
BD groundwater not falling alarmingly: Study


Latest News
BPL: Chattogram Challengers unveil their jersey
At least 12 killed in Afghan earthquake
Attorney general tests positive for Covid-19
BNP spent a lot on lobbying by US firm: Shahriar
US calls on N.Korea to cease its missile launches
Rajshahi records 182 new cases for Covid-19
Housewife 'kills self' in Munsiganj
Rising trend of Covid cases ominous: DGHS
AL places 4 proposals over EC formulation
2 cops killed as car plunges into ditch
Most Read News
BPL: Chattogram Challengers unveil their jersey
Death of TH Khan: SC suspends judicial activities
Gunmen kill more than 50 in Nigeria's northwest, residents say
China's birth rate at record low in 2021: official
SUST students on indefinite movement demanding VC's resignation
Fire at Postogola garment factory doused
Taimur blames EVM manipulation for his defeat
Asaduzzaman Noor hospitalised with COVID-19
Shahid Ullah wins Noakhali mayoral post for second time
Covid infection rate increases in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft