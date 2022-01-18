Iranian firm keen to set up stone plant in Bangladesh

An Iranian business group has shown interest in establishing a stone production plant in Bangladesh under a joint venture initiative. Nikfar group of Iran wants to set up the plant with the Bangladeshi company Green Granite & Marble Ltd.

The group sought help from the Bangladesh mission in Iran to verify the track record of the Bangladeshi company. To this end, the Bangladesh embassy has recently sent a letter to the Commerce Ministry for verification. "We have received a letter - sent by the Bangladesh mission in Iran - on setting up a stone plant," a Commerce Ministry official said.

Green Granite & Marble was established in 1995 for cutting and processing of quality natural stone in Bangladesh. On the other hand, Nikfar Group owns 12 construction stone mines and two construction stone processing factories in Iran.













