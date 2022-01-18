Legal basis of industrial policy is yet to be formulated: FBCCI



FBCCI standing committee members attend the committee's first meeting at the FBCCI office on Monday.

In such a situation, members of the FBCCI's Standing Committee on Industry and Industrial Policy feel that there is a need to have a legal basis for the upcoming industrial policy.

They made the point at the first meeting of the standing committee held at the FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry) office on Monday.

They complained that there are controversies among different govt. policies, which deprive entrepreneurs to rip the policy benefits in many cases. As a result, local and foreign investment is facing handicapped, the Industrialization process as well.

During the meeting, Mostofa Azad Chowdhury, Senior Vice-President of FBCCI and director-in-charge of the Standing Committee on Industry and Industrial Policy, said coordination among various ministries is essential for the implementation of industrial policy.

The Ministry of Finance, Commerce and Industry also need to be specialized. He complained that entrepreneurs have to pay high service charge even if they do not get any service in the BSCIC industrial city.

Sometimes the charge is increased by 50 percent to 60 percent without consulting the concerned industrialists. Industrialization is being hampered due to high land prices in various BSCIC industrial cities

To protect their industry, other countries have imposed various restrictions on foreign products, including anti-dumping duties. FBCCI senior vice-president Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu called on Bangladesh government to take similar measures to protect local ventures.

At the meeting, Shamim Ahmed, chairman of the standing committee and president of the Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said the service sector contributes more than 50 per cent to the economy.

But the draft industrial policy does not properly address problems of this sector. Although public-private partnership plays an important role in the development of the economy, it is not mentioned in the industrial policy. He said foreign investors were being discouraged as there were many inconsistencies between the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) policies and industrial policy.

During the discussion on draft of National Industrial Policy 2021, the members of the standing committee said that there is lack of coordination among different policies. Industrial policy should be considered as the supreme policy.

So if any other policy comes into conflicts, entrepreneurs can avail the benefits of the provisions of the highest industrial policy. Speakers at the meeting felt that the post- LDC challenges, diversification of exports, skilled manpower, ICT, SME sector should get priority in the upcoming policy.

Among others, Co-chairmen of the Standing Committee Abdur Razzak and Asif Ibrahim, Directors of FBCCI Abul Kasem Khan, Dr. Nadia Binte Amin, former president of MCCI Dhaka Nihad Kabir, FBCCI Advisor Monjur Rahman and CEO of BUILD Ferdous Ara Begum were present.

















