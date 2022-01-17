No decision yet to shut edu instts: Dipu Moni

SAVAR, Jan 16: Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Sunday said the government has not yet taken any decision to shut educational institutions."The government has not yet taken any decision for the closure of the educational institutions due to a rise in the Covid-19 infection rate," she said.

The minister was talking to the reporters after attending the inaugural function of the first special basic training course for assistant engineers of the Education Engineering Department (Savar Zone) at the Bangladesh Public Administration Training Centre (BPATC) in Savar, the outskirts of the capital.

Education Engineering Department Chief Engineer Arifur Rahman and BPATC Rector Ramendra Nath Biswas were present, among others, on the occasion.

A total of 29 Assistant Education Engineers are participating in the two-month training course.

The minister also urged all to deal with the corona virus in accordance with the health rules.

She said the government will take a pragmatic decision regarding the closure of the educational institutions if the ongoing corona situation worsens.

The vaccination campaign for students across the country is going on in full swing, Dipu Moni said, adding that if the educational institutions are closed now, then the vaccination programme might be hampered.

However, the government is monitoring the overall situation very carefully, she added. -BSS