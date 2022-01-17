Govt working on proper waste management

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin said the present government is working hard to manage e-waste and solid waste in the country. To this end, notification has been issued for "E-Waste Management Rules, 2021" and "Solid Waste Management Rules, 2021".

The Department of Environment has already adopted a 10-year action plan for plastic management and a three-year special programme to stop the use of single use plastics in

coastal areas.

The Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change said this while addressing as special guest at a seminar on "Current Status of Circular Economy in Bangladesh: Problems and Prospects" held at FBCCI Auditorium on Sunday.

The Minister said that maximum of 40 per cent plastic waste is recycled in the country and the remaining 60 per cent plastic waste falls on land or in reservoirs / rivers-canals / seas causing environmental pollution.

4 new projects aimed at sustainable waste management will be launched soon. Waste reduction, reuse and recycling (Three R) strategies for management have been formulated for environment friendly waste management. Along with development in the country, we have to strive for conservation of environment, biodiversity and tackling the impact of climate change.

The Environment Minister said that implementation of "Circular Economy" in the country would reduce the extraction of underground and surface resources, ensure sustainable use of raw materials, reduce wastage of resources, reduce the amount of waste generated during the process and it will be possible to reduce greenhouse gases emission responsible for climate change.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun was present as the chief guest at the seminar presided over by FBCCI President Md Jasim Uddin. The panelists were Dr. Mizan R Khan, Professor, Independent University; Eun Joo Allison, Senior Environmental Specialist, Dr. AK Enamul Haque, Panel Adviser, FBCCI and Md. Mossarraf Hossain, Professor, Institute of Forestry and Environmental Science, Chittagong University.











